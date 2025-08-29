Gun stolen from police department in 1979 found during arrest of drunk driver in Warren

The Brief A drunk driver in Warren had a gun stolen from a New York police department more than 45 years ago. Michigan State Police troopers stopped the driver after he made an illegal turn and then went 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. The man attempted to resist and pulled out the stolen gun, but was stopped.



A suspected drunk driver arrested in Warren this week was not only armed - he was armed with a gun stolen from a New York police department back in 1979, Michigan State Police said.

The backstory:

According to MSP, troopers spotted a driver making an illegal turn into a neighborhood in the area of Eight Mile and Dequindre around 12:05 a.m. Aug. 27. That driver then allegedly accelerated to 45 mph on the 25 mph street. Police stopped the driver, who showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcohol.

After police gave the driver a field sobriety test, they tried to arrest him, but he attempted to break free while being handcuffed. Troopers then tackled the suspect, police said. During a brief struggle, the suspect allegedly tried to pull a handgun out of his underwear, but police were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Police determined the gun the man tried to pull out was reported stolen from the Syracuse, N.Y. Police Department in 1979.

What's next:

The suspect was arrested, and the case is awaiting review by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.