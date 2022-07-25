Gun stolen in 2005 found after crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

A stolen gun was found when authorities responded to a crash Sunday night on the Southfield Freeway.

Michigan State Police troopers were headed to the crash on the northbound side of the freeway at Grand River in Detroit at 11:45 p.m. when firefighters told them an unconscious driver had a pistol.

According to police, people were trapped after two vehicles crashed. When troopers arrived, they took the gun and learned it had been stolen from Pittsburgh in 2005.

The 62-year-old Detroit man who had the gun was intoxicated and injured, so he was arrested and taken to a hospital. Police are seeking charges.