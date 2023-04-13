Gun store owner and attorney explains how new firearms legislation impacts customers

A pair of gun safety bills were signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday that deal with mandatory safe storage rules and universal background checks.

A third, so-called 'red flag law' dealing with asking a court to take someone's gun away from them if a judge determines the individual is a danger to themselves or someone else is still in the legislature.

"If you're buying from a dealer, absolutely nothing changes," said Bill Kucyk, the owner of Action Impact Firearms and Training Center,

But many people don't buy guns from dealers. Gun shows and person-to-person sales will now require background checks- as part of the new gun control laws.

"A very small percentage of those guns are used in any type of gun violence," he said.

Kucyk is also an ex-police officer and attorney. He says the new law will affect background checks on all gun sales - which includes long guns and rifles.

FOX 2: "I want to sell my gun to you, a private citizen. The law says now, I need to do a background check. How do I do it?"

"Well I think you're going to have to go to a federal firearms dealer," Kucyk said. "I don't know if there are provisions for law enforcement to do it or not, I doubt there is.

"I think you're going to have to go to an FFL dealer."

The other Law Governor Whitmer signed Thursday, safe storage laws.

"If you know a child is coming to your house, or if there's a child that lives in your house, your firearm must be locked away," he said.

Another part of the law would lower the cost of gun safety devices. The law likely in response to how the teen shooter got the gun at Oxford High School.

FOX 2: "Let's assume the gun was just laying out in Oxford and the kid took it. That would violate the law the governor sign today?"

"Absolutely," Kucyk said.

Signed on two-month anniversary of the tragic shooting at Michigan State University, many hope that this is a small step to stopping gun violence.

"If we're going to do something, let's make sure it's effective," he added.



