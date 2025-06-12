Gunman arrested after shooting four at Detroit cookout on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four people were wounded after a shooting overnight in Detroit, police say.
The suspect is now in custody after police responded to a neighborhood on the city's west side.
What we know:
Around 11:30 p.m. On Wednesday night, Detroit police were dispatched to a home on Mettetal Street for reports of a shooting.
Four people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a cookout, according to Capt. Matthew Bray.
A suspect is now in custody.
The four victims are adults, both male and female. They are expected to recover.
What we don't know:
Bray declined to go into details about what caused the shooting.
He added that everyone involved knew each other, but did not delve any further.
The Source: 112233