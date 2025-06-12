The Brief Four people were injured after a shooting on Detroit's west side, police say. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect is in custody. The shooting happened during a cookout.



Four people were wounded after a shooting overnight in Detroit, police say.

The suspect is now in custody after police responded to a neighborhood on the city's west side.

What we know:

Around 11:30 p.m. On Wednesday night, Detroit police were dispatched to a home on Mettetal Street for reports of a shooting.

Four people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a cookout, according to Capt. Matthew Bray.

A suspect is now in custody.

The four victims are adults, both male and female. They are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

Bray declined to go into details about what caused the shooting.

He added that everyone involved knew each other, but did not delve any further.