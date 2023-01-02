Gunman kills himself after fatally shooting 2 people including teen

Three people are dead on Detroit's east side after a gunman shoots and kills an adult victim and a teenager before turning the gun on himself Monday afternoon.

The teen and a 26-year-old were shot and killed in the area of Bewick and Charlevoix. Police say the suspect opened fire inside the house and then shot at another residence.

No age for the teen victim or further descriptions have been released by Detroit police yet, in the crime which happened at 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of Bewick. Investigators say he killed himself near Chandler Park and Conner.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.