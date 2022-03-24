Guns, drugs seized after more than 40 shots fired at Saginaw home

article

Police seized guns, drugs, and money from a Saginaw home while responding to shots fired calls Wednesday.

Police responded to the home in the 2700 Capehart Drive around 7:50 p.m. after multiple 911 callers reported hearing more than 40 gunshots. When officers arrived, they found that the home was damaged by numerous bullet holes.

Several males between the ages of 16 and 20 were inside, police said. A 19-year-old Saginaw man was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers seized guns, including AK and AR style rifles and pistols, high-capacity magazines, about $1,000, and narcotics.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).