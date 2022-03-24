Expand / Collapse search

Mother arrested after 4-year-old child shoots self with unsecured gun in Flint home

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 4-year-old child shot themselves Wednesday with an unsecured gun in Flint.

Police said the child got ahold of the pistol in a home in the 1200 block of Alvord Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and shot themselves in the hand.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in good condition at a hospital.

The child's 24-year-old mother was arrested and lodged on charges of reckless discharge causing injury and second-degree child abuse.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit at 810-237-6900 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

Free gun locks are available at the Flint Police Department and Flint Michigan State Police Post.

2-year-old shot is a gun safety issue says Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

Worthy is calling on gun owners to exercise common sense along with their Second Amendment, by keeping guns locked up from kids.