Mother arrested after 4-year-old child shoots self with unsecured gun in Flint home

A 4-year-old child shot themselves Wednesday with an unsecured gun in Flint.

Police said the child got ahold of the pistol in a home in the 1200 block of Alvord Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and shot themselves in the hand.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in good condition at a hospital.

The child's 24-year-old mother was arrested and lodged on charges of reckless discharge causing injury and second-degree child abuse.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit at 810-237-6900 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

Free gun locks are available at the Flint Police Department and Flint Michigan State Police Post.