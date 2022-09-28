'Guns guns & more guns'; Livingston and Washtenaw police recover firearms, drugs during search

article

Law enforcement in Southeast Michigan made a major bust this week when they recovered nearly a dozen firearms.

A partnership force between Livingston and Washtenaw County narcotics investigators conducted a search warrant at a home on Sept. 27, a tweet from police said.

They recovered 11 guns, including three that were stolen.

Police also found drugs.

According to an image posted by the Michigan State Police First District, the guns that were seized ranged from handguns to rifles with sniper scopes on them. Body armor was also recovered.

