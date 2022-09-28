At-large suspect stole construction loader on trailer, led police chase through Monroe County

A suspect is at large after multiple high speed chases on I-75 Tuesday through Monroe County.

The County Sheriff said deputies managed to make one arrest after puncturing the tires of a fleeing pickup truck with a stolen trailer that was carrying a construction loader. But a second suspect that fled the crash avoided apprehension before stealing a second vehicle and escaping another pursuit after entering Detroit city limits.

The wild scene happened around 8:30 p.m. after sheriff deputies received a 911 dispatch call from a witness that said a white Ford pickup truck had stolen a skid steer and trailer. The witness was also following the suspects.

Officers with the Rockwood Police Department managed to locate the vehicle as it was traveling on Carleton Rockwood Road and attempted a traffic stop, which was ignored.

Instead, the suspect fled at a high speed to avoid capture and continued on southbound I-75 through Berlin and Frenchtown Townships, as well as the city of Monroe. The vehicle eventually lost control after stop sticks were deployed, blowing the truck and trailer tires. It eventually crashed into the median barrier further down the freeway.

Two suspects got out of the truck and ran away on foot.

One suspect was immediately taken into custody while the second ran into an industrial area in the city.

After a large scale search was conducted, police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Detroit Edison employee parking lot. It had been taken by the second suspect who was later spotted speeding northbound on I-75.

Police lost sight of the suspect after he entered Detroit.

According to police, the suspect that was arrested was a 34-year-old River Rouge man, who is charged with larceny, receiving and concealing stolen property, and fleeing and eluding.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 240-7530.