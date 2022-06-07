Haab's Restaurant in Ypsilanti hosting estate sales with décor, collectibles, more after closing

article

Haab's Restaurant is hosting estate sales to sell items from the popular Ypsilanti eatery after closing earlier this year.

The first sale will be Friday and Saturday, and the second will be June 17 and 18, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. every day at 18 W. Michigan Ave.

Haab's decided on an estate sale rather than an auction to give more people a chance to purchase some paintings, furniture, decor, and more. The restaurant also donated historic documents to the University of Michigan Bentley Library, Eastern Michigan University Archives, and the Ypsilanti Historical Society.

The restaurant announced it was closing after 87 years through a post on Facebook, and shuttered later that night.

According to the restaurant, many people soon contacted Haab's about buying pieces that were at the building.

Check out what's available at the estate sale here.