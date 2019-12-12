Habitat for Humanity needs help for single mom's vandalized home

Habitat for Humanity is racing the clock to make house repairs for a mother and daughter facing losing their new home just before the holidays after it was damaged by vandals earlier this year.

Taylor Matt, 24, and her 5-year-old daughter Sofia are hoping to move out of a relative's basement and into a new Clinton Township home thanks to Habitat for Humanity for a fresh start.

"It means the world to me because this is something I've worked really hard to get to," Matt said.

The hold up? After their home was rebuilt, it was damaged by vandals back in May. Their home is nowhere near ready and they have to close by January 19.

"It was vandalized and so the time it was gutted again rebuilt, moved all the things that happened along that journey - it has caused this family to not be able to get in their home in a timely fashion," said Helen Hicks, president and CEO of Macomb County Habitat for Humanity.

Back in May, Fox 2 reported on two Habitat homes badly damaged by vandals. The one for Taylor and Sofia was in such bad shape it had to be completely rebuilt -- that's a lot of time and money.

Per their agreement with the county, the house has to be sold in the next month to Taylor or it will become a rental property instead. They can't let that happen and leave this mother and daughter without their home.

"We're just waiting for the house to be finished so she can move in with Sofia," Carol McQueen, Habitat for Humanity.

"It's for the family - I mean there's a 5-year-old little girl who can't get into her house, who has never had a bedroom, she's living in a relative's basement and she wants to come home for the holidays." Hicks said.

The Habitat folks are understandably nervous - there's a lot to do in a short amount time. So they are asking and begging for some help.

"We need money, we need skilled labor to finish the house, it needs landscaping," McQueen said. "So we need volunteers as well."

Taylor knows it likely won't be done in time for Christmas, but she has faith it will be finished in time for her family to get their new home and get the new year off to an amazing start.

"I'm excited for 2020," she said. "It's a year of new beginnings for sure, it really is. And the sooner I can get in the house, the sooner the new beginnings can start."

If you can help this family get their fresh start, click here.

