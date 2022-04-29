Halfway to Halloween -- Get into the spirit this weekend at Screamers Costumes in Macomb County

article

We're halfway to Halloween.

To celebrate, Screamers Costumes in Clinton Township is hosting a Halloween party all day Saturday, complete with sales, a costume contest, and more.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. with door prizes for the first 30 people.

A DJ will provide entertainment, there's trick or treating for children, raffles every hour, gas card giveaways, a costume contest with cash prizes, and face painting for children from noon to 3 p.m.

Also, Michael Myers and Ghostface will be there for photos.

Select items will be marked up to 50% off during the party.

Screamers sells costumes, horror movie mech, and more.