Halfway to Halloween -- Get into the spirit this weekend at Screamers Costumes in Macomb County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - We're halfway to Halloween.
To celebrate, Screamers Costumes in Clinton Township is hosting a Halloween party all day Saturday, complete with sales, a costume contest, and more.
The fun starts at 11 a.m. with door prizes for the first 30 people.
A DJ will provide entertainment, there's trick or treating for children, raffles every hour, gas card giveaways, a costume contest with cash prizes, and face painting for children from noon to 3 p.m.
Also, Michael Myers and Ghostface will be there for photos.
Select items will be marked up to 50% off during the party.
Screamers sells costumes, horror movie mech, and more.
