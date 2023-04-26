Halfway to Halloween Party, MI Book Hop, restaurant week, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Celebrate Halloween early, support local businesses, and more this weekend.

Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:

MI Book Hop

Saturday, April 29 through May 14

Various locations

Hop from bookstore to bookstore supporting local and earning chances to win gift cards.

The MI Book Hop has bingo cards for Southeast, Mid, and Southwest Michigan.

Learn more and see participating bookstores.

Eat Royal

Now through Saturday, April 29

Downtown Royal Oak

Dine at participating Royal Oak restaurants for your chance at one of three $1,000 gift cards.

More than 20 eateries, such as Alchemi, Lily's Seafood, Royal Oak Brewery, Mesa, and more are participating in the restaurant week.

See the participating restaurants and menus here.

Halfway to Halloween party

Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

Screamers Costumes in Clinton Township

Celebrate the halfway mark to Halloween by meeting Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney, participating in costume contests, trick-or-treating, and more.

Learn more.

Superhero Weekend

Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30

Canterbury Village in Orion Township

Dress up and meet superheroes like Thor, Wonder Woman, and Batman. You can also enjoy magicians, monster truck rides, face painters, pro wrestling all-stars, and more.

Tickets are $7 per person.

Get tickets.

Sensory-friendly day at Choco Town

Sunday, April 30 at 5 p.m.

Oakland Mall in Troy

This event includes adjustments to the lights, sounds, smells, and signage to make the experience more comfortable. Additionally, staff and Choco Town actors will speak with lowered voices.

Adult tickets are $25, children 4-12 are $18, and family/group bundles, seniors 65+, and students 12-16 are $20. Children younger than 3 are free. All children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Get tickets here.