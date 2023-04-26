Halfway to Halloween Party, MI Book Hop, restaurant week, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Celebrate Halloween early, support local businesses, and more this weekend.
Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:
MI Book Hop
- Saturday, April 29 through May 14
- Various locations
Hop from bookstore to bookstore supporting local and earning chances to win gift cards.
The MI Book Hop has bingo cards for Southeast, Mid, and Southwest Michigan.
Learn more and see participating bookstores.
Eat Royal
- Now through Saturday, April 29
- Downtown Royal Oak
Dine at participating Royal Oak restaurants for your chance at one of three $1,000 gift cards.
More than 20 eateries, such as Alchemi, Lily's Seafood, Royal Oak Brewery, Mesa, and more are participating in the restaurant week.
See the participating restaurants and menus here.
Halfway to Halloween party
- Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
- Screamers Costumes in Clinton Township
Celebrate the halfway mark to Halloween by meeting Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney, participating in costume contests, trick-or-treating, and more.
Superhero Weekend
- Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30
- Canterbury Village in Orion Township
Dress up and meet superheroes like Thor, Wonder Woman, and Batman. You can also enjoy magicians, monster truck rides, face painters, pro wrestling all-stars, and more.
Tickets are $7 per person.
Sensory-friendly day at Choco Town
- Sunday, April 30 at 5 p.m.
- Oakland Mall in Troy
This event includes adjustments to the lights, sounds, smells, and signage to make the experience more comfortable. Additionally, staff and Choco Town actors will speak with lowered voices.
Adult tickets are $25, children 4-12 are $18, and family/group bundles, seniors 65+, and students 12-16 are $20. Children younger than 3 are free. All children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.