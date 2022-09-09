Hall Road/M-59 closed between Groesbeck and Gratiot due to gas leak
CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A portion of Hall Road in Clinton Township was closed Friday due to a gas leak that had such a strong odor, our helicopter pilot was able to detect it in the air.
Hall Road/M-59 was closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue on Friday around 1:15 p.m. after a gas leak was detected, according to the Macomb County Department of Roads.
SkyFOX was overhead around 2 p.m. and reported a strong odor of gas from high above.
Authorities did not specify where the leak was coming from or if a gas line had been ruptured. There is construction in the area with the road narrowed to two lanes.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted around the area.