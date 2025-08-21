Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village returns for another fall season - How to get tickets

article

The Brief Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village returns this October. Member tickets go on sale next week, while non-members can start buying tickets in early September.



Experience fall by stepping back in time during Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village.

In October, the historic Dearborn destination will be transformed into a whimsical and spooky experience.

What to expect at Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village

Stroll jack-o-lantern-lined streets lit by lanterns, see costumed characters like the Grime Reaper and Alice in Wonderland, visit homes of the past, ride in horse-drawn carriages, enjoy storybook experiences, and more.

Dining experiences are available as well. Learn about the options here.

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village dates

The event is held Thursdays through Sundays in October:

Oct. 2-5, 9-12, 16-19, 23-26

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village tickets

This event typically sells out quickly, so get your tickets as soon as possible. Greenfield Village member tickets go on sale Aug. 27, while non-members can buy tickets beginning Sept. 3.

Member tickets range from $23 to $32.50, and non-member tickets range from $27 to $38. Parking for members is free, while public parking is $9.

There is also a Hallowe'en Express train, which is available for an additional $5.

Once they go on sale, tickets can be purchased here.