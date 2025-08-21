Expand / Collapse search

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village returns for another fall season - How to get tickets

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  August 21, 2025 8:35am EDT
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: Greenfield Village)

The Brief

    • Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village returns this October.
    • Member tickets go on sale next week, while non-members can start buying tickets in early September. 

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Experience fall by stepping back in time during Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village.

In October, the historic Dearborn destination will be transformed into a whimsical and spooky experience.

What to expect at Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village

Stroll jack-o-lantern-lined streets lit by lanterns, see costumed characters like the Grime Reaper and Alice in Wonderland, visit homes of the past, ride in horse-drawn carriages, enjoy storybook experiences, and more. 

Dining experiences are available as well. Learn about the options here.

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village dates

The event is held Thursdays through Sundays in October:

Oct. 2-5, 9-12, 16-19, 23-26

Related

LIST: Southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates
article

LIST: Southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates

Southeast Michigan cider mills are already starting to open for the fall season. Find out when a cider mill near you starts serving cider and donuts this year!

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village tickets

This event typically sells out quickly, so get your tickets as soon as possible. Greenfield Village member tickets go on sale Aug. 27, while non-members can buy tickets beginning Sept. 3.

Member tickets range from $23 to $32.50, and non-member tickets range from $27 to $38. Parking for members is free, while public parking is $9.

There is also a Hallowe'en Express train, which is available for an additional $5.

Once they go on sale, tickets can be purchased here. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Things To DoHalloweenDearborn