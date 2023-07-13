Hamtramck commissioners removed after flying Pride flag

The Hamtramck City Council voted this week to remove two commissioners who flew a Pride flag on city property after a ban on several flags.

Russ Gordon and Cathy Stackpoole were removed from the Hamtramck Human Relations Commission after a unanimous vote from the council Tuesday. The council also voted to remove the commission's authority to fly flags on city property.

According to the commission's website, its purpose is "to promote mutual understanding and respect for multiculturalism and diversity, advocate for peace and justice and encourage tolerance and constructive communication."

This decision came after Gordon and Stackpile flew a rainbow Pride flag over a public sidewalk for several hours.

Last month, the city council voted to prohibit certain flags, including the Pride flag, from being displayed on city-owned buildings.

The language reads in part, "The City of Hamtramck does not allow any religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags to be flown on the City’s public properties, and that only, the American flag, the flag of the State of Michigan, the Hamtramck Flag, the Prisoner of War flag on City property."

Though the resolution applies to more than just Pride flags, the flag ban passed during Pride Month, a time when other cities also raise rainbow flags. This led to backlash and assertions that the LGBTQ+ community was the target of the resolution.