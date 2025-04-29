The Brief Hamtramck police are investigating a double shooting that injured two teenagers on Monday night A 17-year-old girl who was shot in the head is expected to survive The shooting happened near a housing complex after an argument, according to police



A double shooting in Hamtramck that wounded two teenagers is now the subject of a major police investigation as officers work to track down the assailant.

Officers say they have a strong lead on the shooter, but won't have more details until later in the afternoon.

What we know:

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday night, police received reports of a shooting in Hamtramck.

The incident happened on Dyar Street, in the area of Carpenter and I-75, where someone opened fire on a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.

The 17-year-old was struck in the head. However, both victims are expected to make a full recovery, last being reported in stable condition.

The shooting stemmed from an argument, according to the police chief.

What we don't know:

Both the motive and the suspect behind the shooting remain unknown to the public.

The details around what led to gunfire spilling out near a housing complex have not been confirmed by police.

What they're saying:

Chief Jamiel Altaheri said the area is normally the home of a lot of community events, adding the people that live nearby are supportive of their neighbors.

"It’s just unfortunate, this situation does not represent the entire community. But at the end of the day, we have to come together, police and community, to apprehend this individual and send a strong message of stop the violence, stop the cycle of violence," he said.