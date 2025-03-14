Hamtramck driving school suspended for allegedly passing students who didn't complete course

article

The Brief Conant Driving School LLC was suspended by the state for violating requirements. The school allegedly passed students who did not complete the required 24 hours of instruction. It is the second Hamtramck driving school to be suspended by the state in a week.



Another Hamtramck driving school has been suspended by the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) for violating rules, including allegedly passing students who didn't complete mandated course hours.

Conant Driving School LLC at 10323 Conant St. was suspended Thursday for several violations.

The backstory:

According to the state, the school did not maintain a record of instruction given, failed to obtain a copy of a signed contract, and did not use the state's prescribed curriculum. This induced giving certificates of completion to students who did not complete the required 24 hours of classroom instruction.

An investigation into the violations is ongoing. Anyone impacted by the business' suspension is asked to contact MDOS at DriverEd@Michigan.gov or 517-241-6850.

Dig deeper:

This is the second Hamtramck driving school to be suspended in a week for violating state requirements. Last week, Al-Baraka Driving School was suspended after MDOS alleged that the school could not provide records requested by the department.

According to MDOS, workers with the department found the building boarded up when they went to the school's registered address last week.

