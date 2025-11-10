Hamtramck election fraud investigation intensifies as Clerk placed on administrative leave

The Brief Hamtramck’s City Clerk is now on administrative leave as investigators say more election fraud charges are possible. Rana Faraj is the city clerk on administrative leave.



More legal and political drama is taking place in Hamtramck just as residents hoped to turn a corner going into the previous Tuesday’s election.

Sources tell FOX 2 that Hamtramck’s City Clerk is now on administrative leave as investigators say more election fraud charges are possible. Meantime, the man who narrowly won the election for Hamtramck mayor is also firing off several lawsuits.

What they're saying:

Hamtramck’s outgoing mayor confirms the city clerk is on administrative leave as a probe into alleged election fraud widens.

Rana Faraj is the city clerk on administrative leave. Mayor Amer Ghalib says it relates to an issue being handled by the acting city manager and city attorney. The mayor says some of the alleged violations include unreported ballots and violations purported to have taken place on Election Day.

The Monroe County Prosecutor has been investigating to avoid a conflict of interest with the Wayne County-based municipality and was told more election fraud charges against city workers are possible.

It’s one of the reasons Mayor-elect Adam Alharbi says he filed several lawsuits, including against his rival City Councilman Mu-hith Mahmood for seeking a recount after Alharbi won by just 11 votes.

He also says Mahmood doesn’t even live in Hamtramck — something he denies.

What's next:

FOX 2 did stop by the Clerk’s house for comment and left messages, but we haven’t heard back yet.

Election fraud charges were filed against two council members. One of them saw all but one charge dropped.