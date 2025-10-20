Hamtramck election fraud charges against city councilman Sadman dropped

The Brief Hamtramck Councilman Muhtasin Sadman is declaring victory after election fraud charges were dropped. Sadman says justice has now been served now that these charges have been dropped. The councilman says he’s thankful he can now move forward.



A Hamtramck city official is declaring victory on Monday night after several election fraud charges against him were dropped.

Big picture view:

Hamtramck Councilman Muhtasin Sadman says he was the victim of a scheme to defame his character when accused of numerous election crimes.

It was one of many legal cases placing Hamtramck City government in peril. Sadman was accused of helping two unqualified electors vote in the 2023 election as well as forging an absentee ballot. The accusation was made by now fired City Manager Max Garbarino, who filed his own lawsuit against all City Council members after they suspended him for other actions he took on city matters.

Judge Alexis Krot handled Sadman’s case and dismissed the charges because two of the key witnesses did not appear despite being subpoenaed.

What they're saying:

"I feel positive, justice has been served you know? I’ve been saying from day one — all the charges have been like fake and false against me," he said. "There was like false - totally false allegations, and only done to ruin my name and it was a totally politically motivated case to defame my name and my career."

The Councilman was also charged with making a false statement on an absentee ballot. That one was not tossed out.

In any event, there is at least some resolution to a whole quagmire of legal wrangling that’s dogged city government in the last year.