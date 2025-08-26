Hamtramck misconduct allegations expected to be discussed at city council meeting

The Brief A bombshell report from Hamtramck brought new light to misconduct investigations at City Hall. The 59-page document shared with FOX 2 laid out claims centered around suspended Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri The investigation concluded that there is enough evidence to discipline all three men, up to and including termination.



For the first time since an internal investigation levied serious allegations against its police chief, an officer, and the city manager, many will see the latest chapter in an ongoing drama involving leadership in Hamtramck.

FOX 2 spoke to a law enforcement expert who calls this a small-town mess.

Big picture view:

Some of the allegations sound like something you’d see in a movie. Now that this independent investigation is out there, FOX 2 went to Hamtramck to check the pulse of the people here.

We talked with some residents and people who work in the city as some say this was not the Hamtramck they moved to 30 years ago. Others say it’s par for the course.

"I think people should have more integrity and just do the right thing," said one resident. "I was here when Mayor Kozaren was in office. seems like there's always been fireworks coming out of that building. I hope they get to the bottom of it and do the right thing."

Dig deeper:

According to the 59-page bombshell report, which centers around misconduct allegations involving the police chief, an officer, and the city manager, the investigation alleges Chief Jamiel Altaheri destroyed evidence by wiping his phone, drove a city vehicle while intoxicated, misused a police siren to run red lights, and handed a loaded gun to a civilian volunteer and told him to point it at someone’s head.

Next, the report alleges Officer David Adamczyk tried to rig a sergeant’s exam, abused overtime hours, lied about secretly recording colleagues, and joined the chief in an improper stolen car recovery.

Finally, the investigation alleges City Manager Max Garbarino showed poor judgment in trying to rehire Officer Adamczyk and attended a city council meeting with a concealed weapon after being suspended.

Earlier on Tuesday, we sat down with retired Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt for insight on this report. He said what surprised him most was the allegation about Chief Altaheri handing over the loaded gun.

The other side:

Here’s a statement on behalf of Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri:

"I also understand the seriousness of the concerns raised. I am committed to working with the mayor, city council, and the city’s legal team to address those concerns in a way that strengthens our department and the city we serve with pride and honor. I believe that accountability and honor must go hand in hand. Out of respect for the process, I will not comment further on the details of the investigation at this time to allow the legal process to fully work for all involved."

The city council meeting starts at 7.