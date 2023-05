Hamtramck police are investigating a stabbing that injured two people Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 PM in the 3100 block of Lehman.

Officers responded to the area for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located two males with stab wounds.

Police say both parties were rushed to the hospital, where one was taken into custody for assault with intent to murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

