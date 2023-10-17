Hamtramck Public School campus closes after receiving threat

A Hamtramck Public Schools campus received a threat over the weekend, according to officials. As a precautionary measure, the district closed an elementary and middle school on Tuesday.

The threat was directed towards Dickinson West Elementary, Kosciuszko Middle School and an individual within Hamtramck Public Schools, said Superintendent Jaleelah Ahmed in a letter to the public. Hamtramck police are conducting a thorough investigation. The school is set to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 18 unless advised otherwise.

"We believe in transparency and a community approach to safety, and we want to assure you that every step in being taken to handle this situation with the utmost seriousness," Ahmed wrote. "We urge all parents and guardians to have a candid conversation with their children about the serious nature of making threats, whether they are intended as a joke or otherwise."

In Michigan, making threats of terrorism –or false threats of terrorism– is a felony; individuals may face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of no more than $20,000, or both, according to the Michigan Penal Code.

"Making any threat of violence towards individuals on school property (is) a criminal act with lifelong repercussions," Ahmed added.

Hamtramck Public Schools will continue to release updates. Officials are encouraging parents and guardians with questions on the matter to reach out.