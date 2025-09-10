Hamtramck's political upheaval continues, upsetting residents

The Brief Tuesday night, Hamtramck city council elevated one of their own to the position of mayor pro tem after the previous official resigned the seat. Abu Musa, who has faced allegations of misconduct himself, is now in the position directly below mayor. Residents and business owners are growing more upset by the upheaval in the government.



The rancor in Hamtramck continues as political upheaval in the small community ensues after the city council elevated one of their own to mayor pro tem.

With the current mayor gone and an investigation into misconduct by multiple individuals underway, Hamtramck appointed Councilmember Abu Musa as the city's leader.

The vote arrived as Musa continues to face allegations he doesn't live in the city and had stuffed ballot boxes during a previous election.

The backstory:

Musa's elevation follows the resignation of the mayor pro tem, meaning the city council had to find someone else to serve in the position.

The decision came Tuesday night and was the latest development in a series of controversies that have rankled the community. Before the most recent change, a large report compiled by private attorneys found other allegations of misconduct against the city manager and police chief.

Both were removed by the city council during a vote last month.

Local perspective:

Ask Mike Petrack and he'll be the first to tell you he's not a fan of Musa. Though he doesn't support the council at the moment either.

"I think they’re all in on it together frankly," said Petrack.

Petrack owns Dos Locos Tacos, which is located at the site of the old Martha Washington bakery on Joseph Campau. He also founded Hamtramck Citizens Union, which seeks to clean up government in the community.

He also requested the city's surveillance video of various election drop boxes which he says shows Musa and his friends stuffing drop boxes during election season.

"With Musa being caught on camera stuffing the ballot box - I mean like at least don’t be in the car when it’s going on when it's going on, you know?" said Petrack.