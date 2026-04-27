Hanley International Academy lockdown lifted following reported threat, one in custody

The Brief One person is in police custody after Hanley International Academy was put on lockdown. Hamtramck police were called out to Hanley International on April 27 for a reported threat which led to a temporary lockdown of the school. It is unknown as of Monday afternoon the identity of the suspect.



One person was placed in custody after police responded to a threat at Hanley International Academy on Monday.

What we know:

Hamtramck police were called out to Hanley International on April 27 for a reported threat which led to a temporary lockdown of the school and a heavy police presence.

One suspect was arrested after an investigation and the lockdown has since been lifted as police say there is no threat to the community or the school.

The scene has since been cleared.

What we don't know:

It is unknown as of Monday afternoon the identity of the suspect or the details of the threats that were made.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.