Harper Woods man charged in infant's death from two years ago

article

A 21-year-old man from Harper Woods has been charged with the death of an infant that happened almost two years ago.

Corey Hawkins was charged with felony murder, child abuse, and second-degree murder in the death of an 8-month old boy.

A release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the boy was Hawkins' girlfriend's son.

The charges stem from an incident in August 2019 at a residence on Hampton Road in Harper Woods. In the 20940 block of the street, the defendant allegedly was caring for the infant when he assaulted him.

Then, several hours later, the unresponsive child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Later that day, Harper Woods police were dispatched to the hospital after reports of a suspicious death of an infant.

Medical examiners later determined the cause of the death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

The release from the prosecutor's office announced more complete facts would be revealed in court during a preliminary hearing.

Advertisement

Hawkins was arraigned and kept in jail without bond Thursday in the 32nd District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 7.