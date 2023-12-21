Harper Woods police tell some residents to shelter in place while officers investigate shooting
article
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Harper Woods police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning.
Police have locked down several schools and are requesting that residents in the area of Kelly, Woodcrest, and Lansdowne to shelter in place until the suspect is caught and the situation is resolved.
Footage from the area showed authorities surrounding a home during their search for the suspect.
Police also noted that there are rumors that the lockdown is school-related. This is untrue.