Harper Woods warns of scammers claiming water is contaminated

Scammers are telling Harper Woods residents their water is contaminated then are showing up at their homes to install filters.

According to city officials, there is nothing wrong with the water.

The scammers have been calling and saying they are with Wayne State University or Wayne County and will help people install water filters.

If you get a call like this, do not provide the person with your contact information or address. Instead, report the call to the Public Safety Department at 313-343-2530.

Harper Woods does have filters available to enhance water. You can get them at city hall.