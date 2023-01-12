VIDEO: Irate woman trashes Detroit gas station after clerk refuses to let her use the phone

A Harper Woods woman turned a gas station into a disaster zone in Detroit after she became irate and started tearing down shelves of food and other items Wednesday morning.

A gas station clerk said the woman caused more than $20,000 in damage with the entire tirade caught on camera. Multiple videos show the woman shouting at the clerk before becoming physical.

According to the employee who works at the Exxon gas station on Livernois at Davison on Detroit's west side, a clerk initially allowed the woman to use the phone at the store. The woman then asked to use the phone a second time but the clerk refused.

By that time, the clerk was helping other customers and refused, saying it was too busy. Then the woman became upset.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Surveillance footage from inside the store shows the woman ripping at shelves. She was filmed knocking over pretty much everything in her reach. She also poured anti-freeze over the snacks inside the store.

Images from the gas station show streams of food and drinks on the register window.

Detroit police arrived within five minutes of the clerk's 911 call. A camera on the outside of the gas station showed the woman turning her self over to police as soon as they arrive. The 29-year-old was arrested and they're awaiting charges to be authorized by the Wayne County Prosecutor.

A police officer said alcohol or mental health issues may have been a factor.