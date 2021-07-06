Harrison Township man charged after Chesterfield man killed during argument

article

A Harrison Township man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday in Chesterfield.

Dakota Blust, 28, is charged with second-degree homicide, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felony firearm.

Police said Blust went to the 31-year-old victim's home in the 33000 block of Meldrum. An argument escalated around 11 p.m., and Blust is accused of shooting the victim then calling police to tell them he had shot someone.

Blust's bond was set at $1,000,000. He is due back in court Aug. 19 for a probable cause hearing.