31-year-old man dead after argument, suspect called police to report shooting

article

Chesterfield Police say a 28-year-old man is in custody after calling police to say he shot a 31-year-old man.

According to Police, around 11 pm on Saturday, officers were sent to the 33000 block of Meldrum, and when they arrived on the scene, they say they gave aid to the victim, and he was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

The 28-year-old suspect that called the police is from Harrison Township and police say he waited on them to arrive.

Investigators say the suspect went to the victim's home, they got into an argument that escalated, and the 31-year-old man was shot.

The suspect is in custody at the Macomb County Jail.

Advertisement

Any with information should call the Chesterfield Township Police Detective Bureau at 586-949-2450.