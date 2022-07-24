Harrison Twp. apartment fire leaves woman dead, multiple families displaced

article

A woman is dead after a fire at an apartment complex in Harrison Township.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning at around 3:50 AM at the Lake St. Clair Apartments.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a resident of the complex called 911 and stated he observed flames coming from another apartment window. Deputies arrived and began to evacuate.

Firefighters were able to enter the apartment and found a woman inside. The female, Taryn Gainey, 27, of Harrison Township, was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Several residents reported smoke inhalation, police said. Multiple families were also displaced due to the fire.

Authorities say there appears to be no foul play, and the cause of the fire is cooking-related.

