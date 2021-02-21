"Hate has no home here" rally held after KKK flag hung in window

Grosse Pointe Park community members marched peacefully through the streets for a "Hate has no home here rally" after DeJonna Dinges noticed a neighbor hung a KKK flag in his window facing her home.

Dinges said about 3 weeks ago she discovered a full gasoline container in her garbage can and decided to put up a security camera facing her neighbor's house.

She says after putting up the camera that is when the KKK flag suddenly appeared.

Dinges said since the story has gone public she has been shown nothing but support and the flag has been taken down.

"Some of them are neighbors, some are friends, some are family, some are complete strangers those who have offered to sit in front of my home to ensure our safety. We are immensely grateful our hearts are full," says Dinges.

The man who hung the flag is not being identified to the public at the moment and there is no word if he will face charges.