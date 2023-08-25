Hate-motivated graffiti found at 3 locations near University of Michigan campus

Ann Arbor police are searching for suspects who left homophobic and racist graffiti at three locations near the University of Michigan campus this week.

Homophobic graffiti was found on the sidewalk in front of the Jewish Resource Center at 1335 Hill. Surveillance video showed two suspects walking away from a group of people around 5 p.m. Tuesday and making the graffiti.

That same day a racial slur as well as a threatening message was also found spray-painted on an apartment building located on the 1300 block of S. University. It isn't known if the suspects from the Jewish Resource Center are the same vandals at the apartment building.

Hate-motivated graffiti was found outside a fraternity house in the 600 block of S. State, too. Police believe that vandalism was done sometime Thursday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 734-794-6939 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.