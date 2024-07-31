Expand / Collapse search

Haunted Hearse Car Show again brings horror and Halloween fun to Macomb County store

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  July 31, 2024 1:49pm EDT
FOX 2 Detroit
Inside Screamers Costumes (Photo: Screamers)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's already Halloween all year long at Screamers Costumes, but things will get a little more creepy this weekend.

The Clinton Township Halloween store is hosting the third annual Haunted Hearse Car Show on Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., stop by the shop to see hearses, spin the wheel of death to win prizes, shop the store and vendors, and enjoy sales on horror necessities.

The event will feature fun for everyone who loves Halloween, with free balloon animals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free face painting from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will also be costume contests for both adults and children at 2 p.m., so dress to impress - if you dare.

Screamers Costumes is at 35451 S. Gratiot in Clinton Township.

