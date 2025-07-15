Expand / Collapse search

Haunting in the Hills: Auditions beginning soon for Irish Hills haunted attractions

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 15, 2025 9:06am EDT
(Photo: Haunting in the Hills)

ONSTED, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan Halloween attraction featuring multiple ways to get scared is looking for actors.

Haunting in the Hills in the Irish Hills area of Lenawee County is holding open auditions soon. The multi-attraction haunt at the Stagecoach Stop and Cowboy Creek Lodge along US-12 includes a haunted drive-thru, house, train car, and hayride.

Auditions will be held from 1-4 p.m. July 20 and Aug. 10 at 7203 US-12 in Onsted. Actors 18 and older are preferred, according to the haunt. 

Those interested in auditioning are asked to contact Clint Michael Tacy on Facebook to set up a time slot.

The haunt opens for the season Sept. 26. 

Learn more about the Haunting in the Hills here.

