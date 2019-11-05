Having a home fire safety evacuation plan could save lives

Last week two brothers died in a fire in their Grosse Pointe home and three young children were killed in a Lansing house fire.

The state of Michigan's fire marshal is urging residents to get serious about fire safety.

"We have to get the word out educate people,” said Capt. Christopher Dixon.

The key to surviving a fire is getting out before smoke and flames take over and that's why state officials are advising residents to use this weekend to create a fire evacuation plan.

"Knowing your home if you have a fire - it can be so dark you can't see alongside each other - so we have to practice getting out of all of our exits," Dixon said. "Make sure windows are not blocked," said Dixon.

As the colder temperatures set in, some residents are using kerosene and space heaters to keep warm inside their home.

"If you are going to use these devices read the instructions," he said. "With a kerosene heater you have to make sure it's ventilated and anything that can burn is at least 36 inches away.

If a fire breaks out in your home the sooner you have notification, the more time you have to get out alive.

"Make sure you have smoke detectors on every level of your home," Dixon said.

If you are a Detroit resident Detroit Fire officials will make sure you get a carbon monoxide detector and smoke detector at no cost.

"The Community Relations Division will make an appointment to come out and install the smoke detectors in your home," he said.

For details on the program and to learn more about making a fire evacuation plan for your family, GO HERE