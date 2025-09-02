The Brief A 12-year-old boy and his 41-year-old mom were found dead in a Hazel Park home on Labor Day. The murder investigation has revealed few details other than that there is no current threat to the community. Neighbors were left reeling from the discovery, saying the juvenile victim was a sweet boy.



An Oakland County community is still shaken up a day after the discovery of two people found dead in a home in Hazel Park.

The victims, a mother and son, were found dead after having their throats slashed. While many of the facts of the incident are unknown, the homicide investigation now underway has cast a dark cloud over the city still reeling from the case.

Family speaks

The mother of the victim spoke to FOX 2 about her daughter and her child, saying she was going to miss both of them.

"She had a beautiful soul and she was down to earth. She never went out to party. Everything was done inside the house," Tina Smith said. "We just a close knit-family, that's it."

Smith declined to go into who she thought was behind her daughter's murder.

"They have to pay for their wrongdoings," she said.

The Hazel Park city manager also declined to go into what police were working on.

Big picture view:

Neighbors are still reeling a day after the gruesome discovery of a mother and her son dead in their home in Hazel Park.

The tragedy on Labor Day is still the subject of a police investigation, but those that lived nearby were grief-stricken by the loss.

"I feel so horrible for their family. There's nothing that you can say to anyone when you lose a child and their mom," said Jennifer Sexton. "It's devastating."

The reactions came the morning after police had left the home on Berdeno Avenue near I-75 and 9 Mile. Multiple police vehicles and a mobile Oakland County forensic lab were stationed at the single-family home hours after law enforcement had initially responded.

According to Hazel Park police, officers had been dispatched to the residence around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 1 for an unresponsive female.

When they arrived, they found two people dead: a 41-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son. A press release from police said both had sustained injuries "from apparent trauma."

The investigation is being handled by the department's homicide unit.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner said both victims died after their throats being slashed.

Shane Hudson left flowers and a card on the porch of a home where a mother and her son were found dead.

Local perspective:

While the police do not believe there is a danger to the community, they have not released any details about a suspect or a motive in the two people's deaths.

For some neighbors, the incident left them almost speechless, including Shane Hudson, who dropped off a bouquet of flowers and a note on the family's porch.

"We just left a card for them. I don't know. It feels like we have to do something," he said. "Just - I don't know what else to do. I haven't dealt with this before."

Sexton told FOX 2 the 12-year-old victim was really sweet and had helped her around the yard the previous winter.

"He helped me shovel my lawn last winter when we were outside, and he had a dog, Rocky, who was really sweet," she said. "He was outside working with Rocky and training him and working with him on a leash. He was just a sweet boy."

What they're saying:

The tragedy shook more than just neighbors, with the school district also weighing in on the update. They told the community that a student enrolled at Hazel Park Schools had died.

"The family is in our thoughts, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time," read a statement from the school's superintendent. "Please take a moment to hug your children and remind them how much they are loved. Encourage them to be especially compassionate and supportive of their classmates, as you never know what someone else is going through."

Mental health professionals and school counselors will be available to talk with anyone who needs space to talk.

Families with children struggling can call 248-648-2302.