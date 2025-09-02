Hazel Park double murder: Mother, 12-year-old son found dead in home

The Brief A mother and her son were found murdered inside a Hazel Park home near 9 Mile and I-75. The investigation started with a call about an unresponsive female on Monday afternoon. No suspects are in custody, but police said there is no danger to the public.



Police believe a mother and son found dead inside a Hazel Park home on Monday afternoon were murdered.

Officers made the discovery while responding to a call about an unresponsive female on Labor Day.

The backstory:

According to Hazel Park police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 23000 block of Berdeno Avenue, near 9 Mile and I-75, around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered a 41-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son dead from "apparent trauma."

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and did not have more details to release late Monday.

No suspects are in custody, but police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

What they're saying:

The child who was killed was a student at Hazel Park Schools, according to a release from the district.

"Please take a moment to hug your children and remind them how much they are loved," HPS Superintendent Amy Wilcox and Hazel Park City Manager Edward Klobucher wrote in a statement. "Encourage them to be especially compassionate and supportive of their classmates, as you never know what someone else is going through."