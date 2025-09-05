Hazel Park double murder: Redford man accused of killing sister, nephew

The Brief A Redford man is accused of murdering his sister and nephew in Hazel Park. Ladamien Hill is facing murder charges for the Labor Day slaying of Linda Hill and Kardi Jackson.



The brother of a Hazel Park woman is now facing murder charges after he allegedly killed both his sister and nephew.

Ladamien Keith Hill, 43, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the Sept. 1 deaths of 41-year-old Linda Hill and 12-year-old Kardi Jackson.

He is expected to be arraigned on these charges Friday afternoon.

Related article

What we know:

Linda Hill and her son, Kardi, were found dead with their throats slashed inside a home in the 23000 block of Berdeno Avenue.

Ladamien Hill, who is from Redford, was arrested Tuesday evening in Pontiac.

What we don't know:

A motive for the murders is not known.

What they're saying:

Kardi was a student at Hazel Park Schools. The district released a statement after his murder:

"Please take a moment to hug your children and remind them how much they are loved," HPS Superintendent Amy Wilcox and Hazel Park City Manager Edward Klobucher wrote in a statement. "Encourage them to be especially compassionate and supportive of their classmates, as you never know what someone else is going through."