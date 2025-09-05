Hazel Park double murder: Redford man accused of killing sister, nephew
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The brother of a Hazel Park woman is now facing murder charges after he allegedly killed both his sister and nephew.
Ladamien Keith Hill, 43, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the Sept. 1 deaths of 41-year-old Linda Hill and 12-year-old Kardi Jackson.
He is expected to be arraigned on these charges Friday afternoon.
What we know:
Linda Hill and her son, Kardi, were found dead with their throats slashed inside a home in the 23000 block of Berdeno Avenue.
Ladamien Hill, who is from Redford, was arrested Tuesday evening in Pontiac.
What we don't know:
A motive for the murders is not known.
What they're saying:
Kardi was a student at Hazel Park Schools. The district released a statement after his murder:
"Please take a moment to hug your children and remind them how much they are loved," HPS Superintendent Amy Wilcox and Hazel Park City Manager Edward Klobucher wrote in a statement. "Encourage them to be especially compassionate and supportive of their classmates, as you never know what someone else is going through."
The Source: Previous reporting and a press release from Hazel Park were used in this story.