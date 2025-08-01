Hazel Park man charged in deadly quadruple shooting that killed 2 at gas station

article

The Brief Jaylen Lee Robinson was charged with a quadruple shooting that left two people dead. The shooting took place at a Detroit gas station early Monday morning. Robinson, from Hazel Park, got into an argument that escalated into a fight with one of the victims before he opened fire.



A 30-year-old Hazel Park man has been charged in a shooting that killed two people, wounding two more inside a Detroit gas station.

Jaylen Lee Robinson was charged for killing Martin Clay, 32, of Davison, Michigan, and Maria Jenkins, 34, of Highland Park.

Robinson was also charged for wounding a 28-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman, both of Detroit.

The backstory:

Detroit police officers were dispatched to a Marathon gas station in the 3300 block of Puritan Street at 4 a.m. Monday.

Clay was found on the floor of the entrance of the gas station, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks area, while Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso.

The 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso, and the 39-year-old victim was grazed in the torso.

Clay was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Jenkins died at a local hospital a short while later.

Investigators say an argument between Robinson and Clay escalated into a fight and Robinson produced and fired a handgun multiple times, hitting the four victims.

Robinson is facing two counts of first degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

The Source: Information for this report came from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and previous reporting.



