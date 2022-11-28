Hazel Park police K-9s Rocky and Apollo receiving body armor

article

Two police K-9s in Hazel Park will soon have bullet and stab-proof vests thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The nonprofit is donating the body armor to Rocky and Apollo, and the vests should be here in 8-10 weeks.

Rocky's vest will have "In memory of K9 Lando" embroidered on it. Lando was a K-9 with the department until his death in 2021. He won the department a Chevrolet Tahoe from Vested Interest in K9s after winning an online voting contest in 2019.

Apollo's vest will say. "In memory of Bob Loken, Rest in Peace." Loken was a K-9 trainer for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office who died at the beginning of this year.