Hazel Park police seek driver who fled scene after moped crash

Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a crash with a moped in Hazel Park last week.

A 44-year-old man was riding a moped on John R at 9 p.m. Thursday. While going through a green light at 9 Mile Road, a car turned in front of the moped. The moped hit the car, causing the man to suffer lacerations and broken bones.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

The crash was caught on video. Watch it below.

Police said the car is described as a red four-door sedan that is missing its passenger side window. There may be damage on the passenger side of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Piper at 248-542-6161, ext. 349.