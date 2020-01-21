Hazel's Crab Trap restaurant takeover in Birmingham

article

No need to venture south this winter. Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in Birmingham is bringing a fresh catch from Florida right here to metro Detroit.

A full menu takeover is happening at the restaurant Jan. 21 to Feb. 16.

The menu features fresh, in-season Stone Crab Claws, Cedar Key Clams, Buffalo Calamari and fresh caught Grouper. You can get a taste of New Orleans, too, with some barbecue shrimp or a hearty gumbo. The drinks will transport you to the warm, sunny south as well.

Co-owner and chef Emmele Herrold joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the food and to show us one of the dishes - the grouper reuben. You can hear from her in the video player and get the recipe below.

You can get more information or make a reservation online here.

GROUPER REUBEN

Recipe courtesy of Executive Chef Emmele Herrold, co-owner of Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in Birmingham.

Ingredients

2 slices rye bread

6 ounces grouper, skin off

2 ounces Thousand Island dressing*

1 slice Swiss cheese

2 ounces sauerkraut (the Brinery makes a great one, and is local)

2 ounces butter

Salt and pepper

2 ounces canola oil

Thousand island recipe

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

2 oz chopped pickle

Salt and pepper to taste

For the sandwich

In a sauté pan, heat canola oil

Season grouper with salt and pepper

Add grouper to hot oil, sauté on medium heat until cooked, about 2-3 minutes per side

While cooking fish:

Brush both slices of rye bread with butter

Place on a hot griddle or cast iron skillet.

Add sauerkraut to one of the slices, top with Swiss cheese.

Cook until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown on underside.

Remove from heat and add Thousand island to the other slice of bread.

Place the cooked grouper on the slice of bread with the sauerkraut, top with sauced slice of bread, cut in half to serve.

