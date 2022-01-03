Head-on crash kills 2 on I-94 in Casco Township
FOX 2 - A head-on crash in St. Clair County killed two people Monday afternoon on I-94 near Meldrum Road in Casco Township.
Michigan State Police say a 25-year old St. Clair man was driving a Chevrolet Cruz sedan westbound, in the eastbound lanes - and collided with a GMC Yukon driven by a 33-year old woman from Casco at about 2:30 p.m. today.
Both drivers were killed and a young child in the woman's vehicle was hospitalized, with critical injuries.
There is no word if drugs or alcohol were factors.
