Expand / Collapse search

Head-on crash kills 2 on I-94 in Casco Township

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Fatal wrong-way driver crash kills 2 on I-94

Both drivers were killed and a young child in the woman's vehicle was hospitalized with critical injuries.

FOX 2 - A head-on crash in St. Clair County killed two people Monday afternoon on I-94 near Meldrum Road in Casco Township.

Michigan State Police say a 25-year old St. Clair man was driving a Chevrolet Cruz sedan westbound, in the eastbound lanes - and collided with a GMC Yukon driven by a 33-year old woman from Casco at about 2:30 p.m. today.

Both drivers were killed and a young child in the woman's vehicle was hospitalized, with critical injuries.

There is no word if drugs or alcohol were factors.


 