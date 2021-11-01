Healthcare open enrollment starts Nov. 1 -- What to know

If you are looking to get health insurance beyond a plan offered by your employer, open enrollment is now available.

From now through Jan. 15 you can apply online for insurance, re-enroll, or change your coverage for 2022.

Depending on your location, size of your family, and income, you may qualify for different health plans. You can see price estimates by answering a few basic questions here. Some plans start as low as $10 a month with payment assistance.

All plans cover:

Ambulatory patient services (outpatient care you get without being admitted to a hospital)

Emergency services

Hospitalization (like surgery and overnight stays)

Pregnancy, maternity, and newborn care (both before and after birth)

Mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment (this includes counseling and psychotherapy)

Prescription drugs

Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices (services and devices to help people with injuries, disabilities, or chronic conditions gain or recover mental and physical skills)

Laboratory services

Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management

Pediatric services, including oral and vision care (but adult dental and vision coverage aren’t essential health benefits)

When you are ready to apply, gather information about yourself, your household and all people you will be applying for, including Social Security numbers and incomes. See the document below for all information you'll need.

To apply, create a Marketplace account and enter your information.

Once you submit your application, you will see which plans you qualify for and can select a plan. Then, pay your premium for your insurance to begin.