Healthy dining options at Bonefish Grill

Sticking to your New Year's resolution of eating clean can be daunting, especially when dining out.

Bonefish Grill joined us on The Nine to show us some of their healthier selections, like the avocado lime stripped bass. You can get the recipe below.

AVOCADO LIME STRIPED BASS

Ingredients:

o 2 each 8 oz pieces of Striped Bass, Skin Off (Snapper or Branzino will also work)

o 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

o 1/4 tsp Black Pepper, Freshly Cracked

o 4 Spritz of Olive Oil or Grapeseed Oil (Spray Bottle)

o 1/4 Cup Adobo Marinade

o 2 TBSP Avocado Lime Butter

o 1 each Lime, Cut into wedges

Directions:

1. Fire up the grill to 400°F.

2. Place the fish fillets on a flat tray and pat dry with clean paper towels.

3. Sprinkle both sides of the fish with the salt and black pepper. Ensure the fish has been evenly coated.

4. Spray the hot grill with olive or grapeseed oil. Spray the fish fillets as well.

5. Place the fish on your grill at the 2 o'clock position and brush each piece with a thin layer of adobo marinade. Cook 1-2 minutes.

6. Use a spatula to rotate the fish to the 10 o'clock position and cook an additional 1-2 minutes creating diamond grill marks.

7. Flip the fish over carefully and repeat steps 5 and 6 brushing the fish one more time with your marinade.

8. Immediately transfer the fish onto a serving plate and top each piece with 1 TBSP of the avocado lime butter. Heat the butter quickly with a culinary torch if you have one.

9. Serve with two of your favorite sides.

Adobo Marinade

Ingredients:

o 1 ¼ Cups Water

o 3 TBSP Ancho Chile Powder

o 1 TBSP Paprika

o 8 each Garlic Cloves, Peeled

o 2 tsp Kosher Salt

o 1 tsp Oregano, Dry

o 1/2 tsp Cinnamon, Ground

o 1/4 tsp Black Pepper, Freshly Ground

o 1/4 tsp Cumin, Ground

o 3 TBSP Red Wine Vinegar

Directions:

1. Bring the water to a boil in a small saucepan.

2. While the water is heating, place the remaining ingredients in a blender.

3. Carefully add the hot water into the blender.

4. Cover the blender loosely and blend for 45 - 50 seconds until smooth.

5. Transfer into a container and reserve in the fridge until ready to use.

Avocado Lime Butter

Ingredients:

o 1 LB Butter Unsalted, Room Temperature

o 2 each Avocados, Peeled and Pitted

o 2 each Limes, Zested and Juiced

o 2 TBSP Cilantro, Chopped

o 2 tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

1. Combine all the ingredients (butter, avocados, lime zest, lime juice, cilantro, and salt) in a food processor.

2. Turn on the food processor until all the ingredients are combined.

3. Transfer the butter onto parchment paper or plastic wrap using a rubber spatula.

4. Shape the butter into a log that is 1 ½" - 2" in diameter.

5. Allow the butter to cool and harden in the refrigerator for 3 - 4 hours. The butter will last in your freezer for 3 - 4 months.

6. Once cooled, you can slice off small rounds of avocado lime butter.

PARKER'S MARGARITA

Ingredients: Volume:

Patron Silver tequila 1.5 oz

Grand Marnier .50 oz

Fresh Sour Mix 1 oz

Fresh Squeezed OJ 1 oz

Lime wedge (squeeze & drop) 1 each

Garnish:

Thinly sliced lime wheel & salt rimmed glass

Procedure:

1. Fill beverage glass with ice to the top of glass

2. Add Tequila, Grand Marnier, lime wedge and fresh sour mix

3. Shake vigorously 10 times

4. Pour back into salted beverage glass

5. Top with ice

6. Then top with 1 oz of fresh squeezed orange juice

7. Garnish with a thinly sliced lime wheel floating on top of ice

8. Don't forget your straw!