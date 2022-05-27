Helium shortage causes problems ahead of summer graduation parties

You'll likely see fewer balloons at parties this summer.

A helium shortage is leading to issues filling balloons.

"Because of the shortage we have to be conscious of how we distribute our helium across our clients," said Keita Pyfrom, with Detroit Ballon Bar.

She said currently each person can only have one helium tank when in the past multiple tanks have been allowed.

Event planner Karen Neely, of Elegant Designs By Karen, said the helium shortage has led to changes in designs her clints wanted.

"Since we don’t have the helium to keep them arise we’re not going to be able to do that (design)," she said.

Pyfrom said that while the shortage is changing designs, there are other options.

"Most of the time what they’re asking for can be produced in an air-filled design. It’s just about the structure that we use to get it. Helium balloons use string whereas an air design need to use a pole," she said. "It’s not the first time, and it's probably not going to be the last time that we have a helium shortage."

This shortage is being caused by a number of factors, including the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Advertisement

"The Balloon Council let us know that a couple of the plants are down for maintenance," Pyfrom said. "Also, the war in Ukraine has also caused some challenges, but that plant is also one of the plants that had a fire."