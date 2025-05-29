Help needed after abandoned kittens found dumped in Eastpointe

The Brief Pet abandonment is becoming all too common and is a crime, said Eastpointe Animal Control. A litter of kittens was dumped at a Eastpointe motel and are struggling to survive. They are looking for the woman who did it, and say there's options for those in need of surrendering pets.



A little kitty and his brothers and sisters are only a couple days old, and in the care of a local rescue.

The backstory:

Right now they could use your help after being abandoned, said Officer Ashley Sanchez of Eastpointe Animal Control.

"To abandon animals this young that require so much care, they can’t defend themselves they can’t do anything, they would have died," she said.

Video shows a woman banging on a door at the Eastland Motel in Eastpointe on Wednesday morning.

Nobody seems to know who she was — but she left five kittens behind.

"We’re uncertain if she thought she knew where she was dropping them off at, or what happened," Sanchez said. "But we’re concerned because mom is also not with them."

That was when Eastpointe Animal Control was called. They scrambled to find a rescue with a mama cat who could nurse these babies.

A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue in Clinton Township, answered the call.

"But because that mom is nursing other kittens they are having to constantly fight," she said. "So we have to supplement them with a foster who is taking care of them."

The chances of surviving for the kittens is still not 100 percent.

Officer Sanchez says this is a crime — and it happens far too frequently. She’s handled at least five cases this month — one of them is a14-year-old dog named Duke.

"This needs to end, abandonment isn’t something anybody should be taking lightly," she said. "It’s not fair. It’s not fair to him. And him being at 14 years old. He doesn’t deserve that - no animal deserves that."

Video still of the woman who dumped the kittens at Eastland Motel.

Her advice is, if you are struggling and can't find a new home for an animal - to call for help.

"Call as many rescues and animal control agencies, whatever it takes," she said. "Put a Facebook post out there and let them know your situation."

Somebody will help — to give animals, like those kittens — a home and a fighting chance.

And if you know where their mom is, or the woman who dropped them off - give Eastpointe Animal Control a call at (586) 445-5100.

The Source: Information for this report came from an interview with Eastpointe Animal Control.



