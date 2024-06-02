Henry Ford Centennial Library auditorium receives upgrades, opens to the public

Following months of renovations, the Dearborn Public Library has reopened the auditorium at the Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave. The updated facility marks a significant milestone in the Library’s commitment to providing an exceptional, multi-purpose community space.



The renovated auditorium now features updated audience seating, prioritizing both comfort and accessibility. Additional enhancements include refreshed carpeting, improved lighting, an advanced sound system with volume and sound balancing effects, and several innovative multimedia elements, including an advanced technology projector and screen.



The entire space has also received a fresh coat of paint and new flooring.



Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud stated, "We are thrilled to unveil this newly renovated auditorium, a testament to our Library’s dedication to serving the community through innovation and excellence."



Patricia Podzikowski, Interim Deputy Director of Dearborn Public Library and renovation project manager, added, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Dearborn Rotary, whose generous $70,000 donation played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. This project would not have been possible without their support."



Dearborn community members can request to reserve the space now.



More information can be found at DearbornLibrary.org or by calling 313-943-2330. Follow the Dearborn Public Library on Facebook and Instagram for upcoming events and announcements.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Henry Ford Centennial Library branch auditorium received necessary upgrades and is now available to the community. Pictured here is the auditorium after renovations.